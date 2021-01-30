Ever since Elden Ring was announced, the highly-anticipated FromSoftware title has been rumored to make an appearance at every major industry event. This time, the Taipei Game Show organizers decided to do us all a favor and confirm that Elden Ring will not be at the event this weekend after fans pestered them for an answer.

Taipei Game Show 2021 is already underway. It kicked off on Thursday and will come to a close on Sunday, January 31st. So unless a miracle hits between today and tomorrow, another event will come and go and there will be no Elden Ring.

Back in December, FromSoftware’s Promotion, Marketing, and Communication head Yasuhiro Kitao took to Twitter to thank fans who voted for Elden Ring at The Game Awards 2020, helping it beat God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Resident Evil Village to be crowned the most anticipated game.

“By virtue of those who play our games and continue to hold us to a high standard, we can forge ahead with development undaunted and highly motivated,” wrote Kitao. “It seems the world might not be mended for a while yet, but please take care of yourselves and enjoy the New Year in good spirits and good health. See you in 2021.”

The latter part of his statement evidently means sometime later this year.

Elden Ring is billed as FromSoftware’s “largest game to-date” that’s set in “a sprawling realm steeped in a rich and bloody history” created by none other than Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]