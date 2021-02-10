Ubisoft has published its financial report for the third quarter of 2020, revealing that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla earned “record revenue” for the franchise based on total consumer spending.

The company reported a record quarter with higher-than-expected performance, driven by several cross-gen releases. According to the report, Ubisoft was the second-leading publisher on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising – all three of which were in the top seven best sellers on the new platforms.

Ubisoft’s back catalog also saw a strong momentum with Brawlhalla, Far Cry 5, and The Crew 2 experiencing “robust growth.” In addition to this, there was a “steep rise” in player engagement for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins. Elsewhere, Rainbow Six Siege continued to perform well, and has now crossed 70 million registered players.

“The quarter was marked by the success of Just Dance 2021 and excellent reviews for Immortal Fenyx Rising and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” said Chief Financial Officer, Frederick Duguet. “The latter delivered record sales and ranked, with Watch Dogs: Legion, among the top four best sellers on the new generation consoles. Our back-catalog also turned in a remarkable performance, with record momentum for our Assassin’s Creed titles, solid growth of the Far Cry franchise and strong increase in engagement and revenues for the The Crew brand and our free-to-play game Brawlhalla.”

Ubisoft recently came under fire over Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s aggressive microtransactions. Players expressed frustration over half of the game’s armor sets being locked behind a pay wall. The developer did not comment on the complaints.

[Source: Ubisoft]