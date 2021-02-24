Henry Cavill may be teasing a Mass Effect TV series or similar project via a post on Instagram. The actor posted a picture of himself reading a blurry paper, with the caption “Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it…. Guess you’ll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all. #HumpDay #Secrets”. It seems pretty clear that the papers in question are more quite important, so the sleuths over at GamePressure set to unblurring the image with a variety of tools to see what it says. Turns out it’s an excerpt from the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia page. Let the speculation about a Mass Effect TV series starring Henry Cavill now begin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

GamePressure was able to unblur the words enough (thanks to the wonders of technology) to make out a few key phrases relating very specifically to Mass Effect. Namely the words Cerberus, Tali’Zorah, Geth, and Reaper don’t leave much to the imagination on what he’s reading about.

On further examination, it looks like the page is a printed paragraph taken from the plot synopsis on the Mass Effect 3 Wikipedia page, which says the following:

Following the events on Tuchanka and a failed coup by Cerberus to take over the Citadel, the Quarians offer their support to the Alliance if Shepard helps them reclaim their homeworld, Rannoch, from the Geth. Assisted by a Quarian, either Tali’Zorah or Admiral Daro’Xen, Shepard boards a Geth dreadnought and rescues a captive Geth unit, either Legion or a facsimile occupied by a Geth virtual intelligence (VI), then disables the Reaper control signal over the Geth.

So Henry Cavill is reading up on the Mass Effect 3 story whilst heavily hinting at a secret project he’s involved with. Could this be the first official tease of a Mass Effect TV series or similar project? At this point all guesses are on the table on whether this is a movie or TV series, live action or animated in some way, and just what involvement Cavill will have, but given his role as Geralt on Netflix’s The Witcher TV series, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the actor take on the role of Commander Shephard in a live action Mass Effect show.

The biggest question is if Cavill intended for internet sleuths to decipher what was on the paper so easily or if this secret project was supposed to remain a little more ambiguous for the time being. But at this point it seems like some kind of new Mass Effect project involving Henry Cavill is a given. Some have pointed out the possibility that this is just Cavill preparing to voice a character in the next Mass Effect game and may not even be a TV series at all.

EA and BioWare recently put renewed focus into the Mass Effect series following the lackluster reception to Mass Effect Andromeda. The original trilogy will release as one remastered collection in May this year and BioWare has been teasing a return to the original trilogy’s characters and story for the next game in the series. Could a film or TV adaptation of the franchise also be in the cards to generate new buzz around Mass Effect? As more and more video games get quality adaptations into other media (Uncharted, The Last of Us, Borderlands, The Witcher, Twisted Metal, etc.), Mass Effect seems like an easy choice to bring to life in a new way.

[Source: GamePressure]