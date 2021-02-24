Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has told Famitsu that the company enjoys good relationships with Japanese licensees, and will continue to strengthen cooperation with them going forward.

During an interview, the Japanese publication asked Ryan about Sony’s plans for Japanese development studios, to which he said:

We’re really happy with and proud of the PlayStation Studios titles released by our Worldwide Studios. Some have already been announced, and others are in wait to be announced in the future. Also, Sony Interactive Entertainment has strong ties with Japanese licensees, so going forward we would like to continue to strengthen that cooperation and develop titles made in Japan for PlayStation fans around the world.

Ryan’s comments reiterate Sony’s stance on the Japanese market. Several reports published late last year accused the company of sidelining its home turf – a claim that it has repeatedly denied. However, fans continue to express concerns following several high-profile departures from SIE Japan in recent months.

Famitsu also quizzed Ryan about SIE Japan Studio’s plans following the critically-acclaimed Astro’s Playroom. The free PlayStation 5 game surprised players and critics alike.

“Nothing I am able to comment on at the moment,” Ryan said in response to Famitsu’s question. “However, Team Asobi’s Astro’s Playroom was truly outstanding. I’ll have more to say about this at a later date.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan confirmed that Sony will continue to host online events like State of Play for the foreseeable future, stating that they are “the safest and most efficient” option considering the pandemic.

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu]