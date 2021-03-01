Brought to you by the folks behind Island Time VR and Creature in the Well, Stonefly is a relaxing action adventure game scheduled for release this summer. In a press release, publisher MWM Interactive and developer Flight School Studio promised rich handcrafted art and a “chill and tranquil” experience.

Stonefly follows the story of Annika Stonefly, who is on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom. The game offers a “heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.”

An official overview is as follows:

Harness the wind and soar through the wilderness of Stonefly. Brilliant but naïve inventor Annika Stonefly must recover a lost family heirloom using her smarts and strategy. Glide strategically among flora and fauna, confronting hungry bugs, adventures, and memorable characters. Along the way, you’ll unravel a heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.

Key features include:

Chill and tranquil action-adventure gameplay punctuated by unique and skillful bug showdowns. Stun ‘em. Shoo ‘em. Get the loot.

Invent and craft new abilities for your mech while customizing it to match your play style.

Take on a variety of bug types to harvest minerals, then use them to craft specialized mech parts.

Glide through tree canopies, across marshes, among prickly briars, and breathtaking nature throughout missions.

Richly handcrafted art, equally inspired by mid-century modern design and the natural world.

Forge relationships with a cast of memorable characters from the Acorn Corps, a band of castaway mech pilots.

Stonefly is in development for the PlayStation 4 and 5 among other platforms. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.