Brought to you by the folks behind Island Time VR and Creature in the Well, Stonefly is a relaxing action adventure game scheduled for release this summer. In a press release, publisher MWM Interactive and developer Flight School Studio promised rich handcrafted art and a “chill and tranquil” experience.
Stonefly follows the story of Annika Stonefly, who is on a quest to recover a lost family heirloom. The game offers a “heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.”
An official overview is as follows:
Harness the wind and soar through the wilderness of Stonefly. Brilliant but naïve inventor Annika Stonefly must recover a lost family heirloom using her smarts and strategy. Glide strategically among flora and fauna, confronting hungry bugs, adventures, and memorable characters. Along the way, you’ll unravel a heartwarming story of self-discovery, family, legacy, and belonging.
Key features include:
- Chill and tranquil action-adventure gameplay punctuated by unique and skillful bug showdowns. Stun ‘em. Shoo ‘em. Get the loot.
- Invent and craft new abilities for your mech while customizing it to match your play style.
- Take on a variety of bug types to harvest minerals, then use them to craft specialized mech parts.
- Glide through tree canopies, across marshes, among prickly briars, and breathtaking nature throughout missions.
- Richly handcrafted art, equally inspired by mid-century modern design and the natural world.
- Forge relationships with a cast of memorable characters from the Acorn Corps, a band of castaway mech pilots.
Stonefly is in development for the PlayStation 4 and 5 among other platforms. We’ll update our readers when a release date is announced. In the meantime, check out a trailer below.