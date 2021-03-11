People Can Fly creative director Bartek Kmita has said that the studio is “extremely happy” to see that over two million players downloaded Outriders‘ demo and that so many people seemed to enjoy it.

In an interview with the PlayStation Blog, Kmita revealed that the team has been watching Outriders streams, Let’s Plays, and think pieces, and it’s all been “amazing” to see. However, there were a lot of lessons learned, and People Can Fly has reiterated that it’s working on quite a few changes and fixes based on player behavior and feedback.

“We focused on things that bothers players the most – motion blur and camera-shake, for example – and are putting all our efforts into fixing them,” said Kmita. “We have already posted information about what we are fixing and what we are planning to improve. We strive to be as transparent as possible when it comes to these initial teething issues, and we see a lot of support from the community in return.”

In addition to this, People Can Fly is making some changes to loot after players started farming the demo.

“We had a long discussion on how to approach legendary gear and their associated drop-rates,” Kmita continued. “On the one hand we could see certain problems and long term consequences with how players were getting items but on the other hand we didn’t want to take away players’ fun from the demo. In the end, we decided that since we are ultimately a game built around a really engaging loot-loop, we should support the farming methods based on that with some additional encouragement to also complete the side-quests.”

Outriders will release on April 1st.

[Source: PS Blog]