Tomorrow, April 6th, brings a whole new slate of PlayStation Plus free titles, which means today is the last day to redeem the March 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. Final Fantasy VII Remake, Maquette, and more will be leaving the service to make room for the new April games. All together, five games are dropping off tomorrow, including Destruction AllStars.

Final Fantasy VII Remake comes just ahead of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’s release on PS5 later this summer. Maquette is a puzzle game for PS5 players. Remnant: From the Ashes will also be saying goodbye, as will PlayStation VR’s Farpoint. Finally, Destruction AllStars, the PS5 exclusive that launched as a PlayStation Plus release in February is leaving the service after two months free. It will be jumping up to a price of $19.99 for anyone who didn’t pick it up during the free PS Plus period.

Remember that you don’t have to download the games in order to redeem the free titles for the month. You also don’t need to own a PS5 to add them all to your library. If you’re still looking for the hard to find next-gen console, make sure to add them to your library anyway via the browser-based PlayStation Store in order to have a pre-built collection of next-gen games ready to play. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription, you’ll have access to your full library of free games for both PS4 and PS5 whenever you do pick up Sony’s next-gen platform.

The April 2021 PlayStation Plus free titles bring a brand new game launching free with the service, with three new additions. Subscribers can look forward to Oddworld: Soulstorm launching via PS Plus tomorrow on PS5 (PS4 players don’t get the game free). You’ll also be able to pick up Days Gone (though PS5 players already have access to it via the PS Plus Collection), and Zombie Army 4: Dead War. But before the new games join, make sure you have March 2021’s games locked down.