In an exclusive IGN First, Capcom has revealed Resident Evil Village‘s map and has offered a first look at the character Mother Miranda.

There are four main locations in the map below (click or open in new window to enlarge): Castle Dimitrescu, House Beneviento, Heisenberg’s Factory, and Moreau’s Reservoir. Other locations within the village include Maiden of War, Cemetery, Luiza’s House, and Suspension Bridge among others. The reservoir has an image of a monster, suggesting a boss battle.

As far as Mother Miranda is concerned, she seems to have a cult following in the village. Capcom describes her as a “presence worshipped by the villagers.” Her portrait suggests that the villagers see her as some kind of a higher power.

“For Mother Miranda, I think it’s better for the players to find out for themselves by playing the game,” said director Morimasa Sato. “But I’ll say this: Mother Miranda and the inner side of her character are extremely important factors in the game.”

According to Art Director Tomonori Takano, Mother Miranda’s design revolves around crows.

“The mask resembles a crow’s beak,” he explained. “As a symbol of horror, crows function as a theme for Village in its entirety as well, and they appear in the actual game. Since she has a symbolic role within the village, we implemented that same design theme for Mother Miranda.”

Resident Evil Village will release on May 7th for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Google Stadia and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: IGN]