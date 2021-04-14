After shifting away from physical events at the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, Call of Duty League is set to return to LAN (local area network) play later this season. Currently, teams are playing remotely as the events have shifted to entirely digital, and while the network connections have been largely stable thus far, there’s an added tightness to the gameplay that you get when matches are played via LAN connections with all players in the same space.

Call of Duty League LAN Play for Select Events

“In coordination with our teams, we’re happy to announce Call of Duty League plans for teams to return to LAN play at select events later this season. More details to come,” said a Twitter post from the official CDL account. A few of the teams had been teasing the announcement earlier this week, with CDL officially confirming the news today. Which events fall under “select events” remains to be seen, but I’d guess the remaining three Majors and the Championship at the very least will all be played on LAN connections, gathering the teams in one place to play those bigger tournaments.

While LAN play is set to benefit the players (and the viewing experience, as a result), Call of Duty League fans will most likely still have to settle for remote viewing for now. In previous years, fans could attend the big CDL events in person, but with Activision’s recent reduction in event staff and the ongoing caution around big gatherings, don’t expect in-person events to return this season for the fans. However, rumors say that there will be in-game Operator skins to earn as viewer rewards, so streaming the event from home isn’t all bad.

This is the latest in the continued evolution of Call of Duty League as organizers look to the future and make the best decisions they can for the players and the fans. As restrictions around the pandemic ease, Call of Duty League players can once again compete on the best connection possible to ensure the best matches.

We’ll keep you updated with additional details as they are made available.