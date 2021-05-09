BioWare‘s Project director, Mac Walters, and environment director, Kevin Meek, have told PC Gamer that Mass Effect Legendary Edition comes with improved Mako controls but those who are gluttons for punishment can disable the improvements.

According to Walters, there doesn’t seem to be a general consensus about the old school controls because people either hate them or love them. Therefore, the developer decided to make the improved control scheme optional.

“For those people out there who do like pain, we’ve left the option to leave it back kind of closer to the original controls as well if you want,” Meek told PC Gamer. “You’ll never get consensus, whether some people love it, or some people hate it,” added Walters. “We’re making a big point of it often in marketing, but it’s a lighter touch than I think some people might think. And the optional control scheme is optional, so you can drop back and forth.”

Walters further revealed that the camera controls have been improved as well.

The close aim, that’s a big one. We actually forget to talk about that. Anything that was within probably 20 meters of you was almost impossible to track and hit. And then also things in the distance that were at a different altitude than you were just like, ‘It says I’m aiming there but I’m shooting down here? What is going on?’ Fixing some of that too makes it a little bit more fun.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release on Friday, May 14th.

[Source: PC Gamer]