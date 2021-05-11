PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 11, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS4 Games

An Evil Existence $13.99

Arcade Archives THE ASTYANAX $7.99

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance $29.99

Call of The Sea PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Doodle Games Bundle: Heaven & Hell $17.99

Dragon Break Classic – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Dull Grey $4.99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Incredible Mandy $14.99

Infestor PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Mega Zombie Free

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition $14.99

Our Church and Halloween RPG – Story Three $0.99

Paw Patrol Bundle $59.99

Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition $5.99

R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $59.99

Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle PS4 & PS5 $79.99

Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 $59.99

RetroMania Wrestling $29.99

Returnal PS5 $69.99

Rogue Company: Season Two Starter Pack $4.99

Rogue Company: Season Two Starter Pack PS5 $4.99

SKATE CITY $14.99

The Darkside Detective PS4 & PS5 $12.99

