Mass Effect Legendary Edition released last Friday and BioWare is working hard to sort out the collection’s teething issues. Today’s patch looks to fix some of those, including issues with trophy progress being tracked and a variety of different graphical tweaks.

The main purpose of the patch was to fix a pretty big issue for Xbox Series X players where the game would refuse to launch if the player was using a wireless headset. PlayStation players don’t miss out, though, as there are fixes for kills being improperly tracked for trophies in Mass Effect and Mass Effect 3, plus the aforementioned graphical improvements. The full patch notes are below.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition May 17 Patch Notes

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels

Resolved minor text issues with achievements

Mass Effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly

The game also received a fairly hefty 11.8GB day one patch that improved the game’s stability and performance amongst other things. Any future content for the game is yet to be revealed, although BioWare has teased the Mass Effect 3 multiplayer modes could make their way back to the collection depending on whether there is enough demand and how well the collection is received.

[Source: EA]