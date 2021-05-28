Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village has shipped four million units globally within three weeks of launch. This figure includes digital sales.

Resident Evil Village released on May 7th, and is well on track to beat its predecessor Resident Evil Village 7 biohazard, which has shipped a cumulative nine million units as of March 31st, 2021. According to Capcom, Resident Evil Village is a step up from Resident Evil 7 in that it’s more expansive and features more action. The publisher believes that this, alongside next-gen improvements, has contributed to Resident Evil Village‘s robust start.

In a press release, Capcom wrote:

Resident Evil Village is the sequel to Resident Evil 7 biohazard (which has gone on to ship a cumulative 9 million units as of March 31, 2021) and features a higher degree of action and even more expansive, highly engaging gameplay. In the game, players take on the role of protagonist Ethan Winters as they delve into a new kind of survival horror set in a mysterious, snowy village. Lauded for its technical merits, including its stunning, photorealistic visuals and cutting-edge 3D audio, the game also won support from fans for featuring appealing characters grounded in traditional horror and gameplay that expertly balanced elements of action and horror. This resulted in worldwide shipments of the title surpassing 4 million units. Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities.

The Resident Evil franchise has shipped over 100 million units since its debut in 1996 and has maintained a passionate fanbase over the last 25 years.

[Source: Capcom]