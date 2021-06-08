Electronic Arts and BioWare have rolled out a new Mass Effect Legendary Edition update, which resolves the issue of some trophies not unlocking as well as cutscenes that appeared dark after the last update.

Patch notes are as follows:

General

English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language

Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers

Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update

Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher

Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire

Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system’s username would prevent the game from launching Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher

Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect

Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level

Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre – Master Gear was inaccessible

Various collision improvements

Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects

Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens

Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2

Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium

Fixed an issue where a character’s eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red

Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It’s a great way to dodge taxes.



Mass Effect 3

Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localizations

Fixed an issue where some key characters weren’t appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

