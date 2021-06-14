Life is Strange Remastered Collection Coming to PS4 in September

The Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be coming to PlayStation 4 on September 30, 2021, with pre-orders immediately available. The collection will include the remastered versions of both Life is Strange and its prequel, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The remastered games will feature updated graphics, lighting, and animations as well as refined gameplay puzzles.

The official trailer for the remastered collection was revealed at Square Enix’s panel during E3 2021. The company previously announced that the remastered collection was under development back in March 2021. Along with a new gameplay video for the upcoming Life is Strange: True Colors, the trailer gives us a sneak peek into how the newly updated graphics will look.

Originally released in 2015, Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm are both set in Arcadia Bay, a small town in the Pacific Northwest. While most games in the Life is Strange series serve as standalone stories, there are a handful of recurring characters. Square Enix has confirmed that Steph, from Life is Strange: Before the Storm will be reappearing in True Colors, so those that wish to enjoy the full story may be interested in playing the remastered collection.

Luckily, the remastered collection is also included in the Life is Strange: True Colors ultimate edition at a discounted price. While the trailer does show some significant improvements — particularly in the lighting system and character animations — details are still a bit scarce on what exactly this will mean on the performance side of things. Some of the confirmed upgraded features include:

Remastered characters and environments

Vastly improved character animations that utilize full facial mocap performance

Updated and refined gameplay puzzles

You can check the official Life is Strange Remastered Collection trailer along with some screenshots below:

Square Enix will release the Life is Strange Remastered Collection on the PS4 on September 30, 2021. It will also be included as part of the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition, which will officially launch earlier on September 10, 2021.

[Source: YouTube, Gamespress]