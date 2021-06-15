PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – June 15, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

3D MiniGolf PS5 $24.99

8-Bit Farm $13.99

A Little Lily Princess PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure $19.99

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure PS5 $19.99

Arcade Archives PIRATE PETE $7.99

Catch the Bowling Balls – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Chicory: A Colorful Tale PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 $69.99

Dragon Break Classic Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 $89.99

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE PS5 $69.99

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset Free

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Family Mysteries Collection PS4 & PS5 $35.99

Farm Frenzy: Refreshed $9.99 $9.99

Four Kings: Video Poker $1.99

From Shadows $4.99

Green Hell $24.99

Guilty Gear -Strive- PS4 & PS5 $59.99

Independence Day Break Head to Head $6.99

Life of Fly 2 $9.99

Maze: Pedestal of Trials $2.99

My Night Job $6.99

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection $39.99

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Deluxe Edition $49.99

Open Country – Snowridge Pack Launch Bundle $14.99

Orbital Racer $14.99

Paradox Error $4.99

The Persistence PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 $79.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 $69.99

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $49.99

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order PS4 & PS5 $39.99

Sable’s Grimoire PS4 & PS5 $12.99

Shadows of Adam $14.99

Space Explore $9.99

Summer In Mara – Special Edition $23.99

Sun Wukong vs Robot PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe $9.99

Tannenberg PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Tennis Club Story $13.99

Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 $9.99

Verdun PS4 & PS5 $19.99

