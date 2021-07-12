Sealed Copy of Super Mario 64 Sells For $1.56 Million at Auction

Now titled as the most expensive videogame collectible in history, a sealed copy of Super Mario 64 has sold for a mighty $1.56 million USD at Heritage Auctions. Considering you can pick up Super Mario 64 for around $40, the thought of parting with 1.5 million just shows how much disposable income this bidder has—or had, for that matter.

Prior to this sale, an original copy of The Legend Of Zelda sold for a small sum of $870,000, due to its Wata 9.8 A ++ mint condition rating, with its essentially being in “Like new condition”.

According to Wata, a “Wata certification reveals the true value of your treasured video game. It eliminates uncertainty, measures the game’s condition against an absolute scale, and gives buyers and sellers complete confidence in their transaction.”

Heritage Auctions’s description of the item reads:

Well – we’re a bit speechless on this one. What can we even say that would do this copy the justice it deserves? The cultural significance of this title and its importance to the history of video games is paramount, and the condition of this copy is just so breathtaking that we’re really at a loss here. If you have had your heart set on obtaining the highest-graded copy of the single best-selling video game on the Nintendo 64 – the first 3D adventure of Nintendo’s mascot, Mario – we only have one piece of advice: this is not an opportunity to waste.

With all this crazy talk about videogames selling for large amounts for money, Nintendo have been in the news a lot recently in regards to these big price tag sales. Earlier this year, a Nintendo PlayStation prototype was sold for a staggering $360,000.

Rest easy knowing that if you do not have $1 million of disposable income sitting in your back pocket, most games will only cost you $40-$70 dollars these days, unless you opt for the more expensive collector’s editions.

Do you think any PlayStation games will ever reach these kinds of staggering valuations? What sealed PS1 game would you pay over $1 million for?

[Source: Slash Gear]