Respawn Entertainment has revealed that it’s making a brand new single player adventure. This announcement was made by Creative Director Mohammad Alavi, who shared a number of job advertisements for the project.

We’re developing a brand new singleplayer adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes. Come work with us:https://t.co/UCeYwarI6khttps://t.co/Qeonc5IzfGhttps://t.co/rKxhtgXFiUhttps://t.co/rNaI4zoq0J pic.twitter.com/g0zgQVUS4D — Badmofo | Mohammad Alavi (@iambadmofo) July 22, 2021

An introduction reads:

This new single player title is a designer’s dream playground with a freedom to innovate made possible by the unique universe it inhabits. Our critically acclaimed, multi-platform games have always established a ‘fun comes first’ sensibility in a design process that allows creativity and new ideas to shine.

The job description for a Senior Combat Designer states that the incumbent will “bring new enemies and combat mechanics to life to create thoughtful combat encounters that reward moment-to-moment strategic decision making, creative improvisation and player behaviors that are a joy to execute.”

“Combat extends beyond the discrete ‘fight’ to include how you approach it, initiate it and how you recover, regroup and grow through progression afterwards,” the advertisement continues. “You will take ownership of substantial ideas and features from blue-sky conceptualization to shipped game with a focus on AI creation, weapons, abilities, player motion model, combat encounters and progression.”

It looks like player progress and enemy scaling will be a core aspect of the mystery title. Additionally, the job description for a Senior Level Designer indicates that Respawn is putting emphasis on making a lively world. “Use your world and level design skills to bring engaging locales to life,” it reads.

The project is still in its early stages so don’t expect details anytime soon.