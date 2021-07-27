DreamsCom ’21, a convention that takes place entirely within Media Molecule’s creative platform Dreams, began today. While the next three days is sure to bring plenty of news on the future of the game, the developer revealed two Mm Originals titles that will be coming to Dreams relatively soon: TREN and Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale.

The first of the two titles, TREN, is a passion project from Media Molecule’s Lead Designer John Beech. The game is a “high-score chasing, track-building adventure” where players drive a toy train, completing missions as they go. These can range from deliveries and rescue missions to speed challenges, mostly based around physics puzzles. Completing the challenges quickly will give players a better score, but go too quickly and you’ll derail on the corners or lose your load. Players will also get to drive other vehicles like helicopters that will be tasked with airlifting cargo from hard to reach places. There’s plenty of gameplay footage in the announcement interview with Beech, so take a look:

Ancient Dangers: A Bat’s Tale is a fantasy dungeon crawler that tells the story of Scoria and Gabbro, twin orc teenagers who team up to take down dangerous beasts in the depths of the dungeons. Players can take on the challenge solo or team up with a friend in local co-op. The game’s Lead Designer Richard Franke described how there will be two modes, one “for fun” and one “for glory”, the latter of which is your harder mode where you only have three lives, it’s far easier to get killed, and you do less damage, but you’ll get a score that can be submitted to the leaderboards. The game will be out later this year and will come with the Ancient Dangers Kit.

DreamsCom will continue for the next three days. During that time, Dreams players can stroll through more than 40 halls full of coMmunity-created booths that show off their in-game creations. There will also be plenty of Twitch streams showing coMmunity interviews, trailers, and demos, as well as the latest news for the game.

