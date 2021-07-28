Nixxes Studio was the latest developer to be welcomed into Sony’s PlayStation Studios family. At the time, many speculated this would be for the purpose of porting PlayStation titles to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has now confirmed those theories in an interview with Famitsu.

As translated by PushSquare, Ryan said the company was “happy with our efforts to provide our IP to PCs, although it is still in its infancy, and we look forward to working with Nixxes to help with that.” Nixxes is a studio that specializes in PC ports. They’ve previously helped convert Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided to PC, as well as porting other games to different consoles post release. Their most recent and largest project had been Marvel’s Avengers although their exact role on that game wasn’t clear.

Earlier this year, Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst said they were porting their game to PC so that they could “reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built.” PlayStation exclusive titles that have already made it to PC include Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn. Titles currently rumored to follow in their footsteps are Ghost of Tsushima and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Despite this, Hulst also stated PC ports would never come “at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

Nixxes Studio is the latest to join PlayStation Studios, an announcement that followed just two days after Sony’s acquisition of Housemarque last month. Bluepoint Games is also rumored to be joining the family thanks to a slip up by PlayStation Japan, who seemingly accidentally revealed the acquisition with an erroneous tweet on the same day the Housemarque deal was revealed. Sony is yet to officially announce this one although many speculated it was due to be revealed during their last State of Play. For their part, Bluepoint has denied everything, stating they’re still “fully independent” and “self-funded.”

[Source: Famitsu via PushSquare]