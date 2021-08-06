The recently-announced remake of Dead Space will reportedly release in late 2022 if production goes smoothly, though publisher EA has not officially confirmed the date (and with work from home protocols amid the pandemic, we’ve seen countless instances of production being delayed and pushed). According to rumors verified by industry insider and GamesBeat writer Jeff Grubb, the company is currently planning a release during its 2023 fiscal year (which begins in late 2022), with more information reportedly coming sometime this year.

Announced during last month’s EA Play Live, the game will reboot the entire Dead Space franchise and offer a remastered version of the first game with added features and updates. Jeff Grubb, who originally leaked the remake news ahead of its official announcement, also mentioned that a brand new Dead Space game was currently in the works. According to Grubb, the remake is inspired by Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake—that’s to say, faithful to the original with some meaningful modern changes—and that it would serve as an effective template.

If Grubb is correct, internal sources state that Dead Space remake will likely ship sometime in fall 2022. He also notes that EA Motive simply calls the game “Dead Space,” similar to Resident Evil 2 remake just being named Resident Evil 2, without the “remake” moniker on the box.

When asked for a comment, an EA spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied the rumors, stating, “We haven’t shared a release date for the game, and we don’t have any comment based on the current rumor and speculation. But we’re glad people are excited for the game!”

Grubb further reveals that the company “does have some intentions” to reveal more information about the upcoming title, likely before the end of 2021. He speculates that this reveal could be in the form of a new trailer, adding to the first teaser revealed late last month. However, publishers and developers have been reluctant to share final release dates due to complications surrounding the ongoing pandemic, with many studios large and small announcing delays this year and last, and plenty more expected to come.

For now, Dead Space fans will have to wait for an official release date for the new-gen exclusive title. We’ll keep readers abreast of any further developments.

[Source: VentureBeat]