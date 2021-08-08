Dying Light 2: Stay Human developer Techland has said that the upcoming title will come with several modes for new generation of hardware, including a Quality Mode that will emphasize on environmental lighting.

Speaking to MP1st, Lead Level Designer, Piotr Pawlaczyk said that ray tracing has helped to “significantly” improve the quality of in-game scenes. He said:

We are developing several options for new generations. For players who prefer visual experiences, we have prepared the Quality mode which, thanks to the use of ray-tracing, has significantly improved the quality of the scene, with an emphasis on environment lighting. In quality mode players will observe greater accuracy of e.g. volumetric effects and many other frame post-processing elements. The ray-tracing itself is then the basis for generating, for example, physically correct shadows.

In line with next gen releases, Dying Light 2 will also have a Performance Mode for those who prefer “smooth gameplay.”

“We have prepared the Performance mode, which focuses on a high frame-rate (60 frames-per-second + optionally with variable refresh rate), making the experience of fast gameplay elements such as a course or combat even more smooth,” Pawlaczyk confirmed.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will release on December 7th for both current-gen and last-gen consoles. An overview of the game is as follows:

You are a wanderer with the power to change the fate of The City. But your exceptional abilities come at a price. Haunted by memories you cannot decipher, you set out to learn the truth… and find yourself in a combat zone. Hone your skills, as to defeat your enemies and make allies, you’ll need both fists and wits. Unravel the dark secrets behind the wielders of power, choose sides and decide your destiny. But wherever your actions take you, there’s one thing you can never forget—stay human.

[Source: MP1st]