Splitgate is currently only available on PlayStation 4, playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility. 1047 Games still has plans to bring a native version of Splitgate to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X via a next-gen upgrade, but the next-gen versions were delayed so the developer could concentrate on solving the game’s server issues instead.

The news was divulged during a Twitch livestream where the developer held a brief Q&A session with the game’s fans. CEO Ian Proulx said the next-gen upgrades were still going to happen but they had been delayed. Details of what the new-gen upgrade will entail have not been revealed, but they hinted at “some obvious things” that other next-gen games are doing:

We’re going to do it. I’m not ready to share any specifics, but there’s some obvious things that pretty much every game is doing that we will explore doing. We intended to have the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions out already. It’s just been a matter of having 110% focus on servers as much as possible.

The free-to-play multiplayer shooter arms players with the ability to create portals. Not only can these be used to move around the sci-fi levels in creative ways, players can also set them up behind opponents to shoot them from unexpected directions. The game caters to casual and professional players through a range of different game modes to suit different abilities, all of which take place across more than 20 maps.

Splitgate was originally due to launch on July 27 for both PS4 and PS5. However, the overwhelming success of the open beta saw 600,000 gamers trying out the game throughout the beta period and; Splitgate stormed to the top of the free-to-play PlayStation Store charts. When the servers reached a maximum capacity of 65,536 concurrent players, the beta had to be taken offline to extend server capacity. The developer was then able to secure an extra $10 million to increase server capacity and employ more engineers to keep the game online. This extra work delayed the full launch into August. There is no indication of when the PS5 update will arrive but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.

[Source: Twitch via TheGamer]