Announced back in February, Frima Studio-developed dark fantasy strategy role-playing game Disciples: Liberation will release on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms on October 21st.

Disciples: Liberation is billed as the next chapter in the Disciples franchise, which first released on PC in 1999. Expect an 80+ hour campaign with “intricate” turn-based combat, and prepare to fight through a war-torn overworld.

Check out the full list of features below: