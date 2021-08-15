Battlefield 2042 is undergoing a closed technical test on Xbox and PC (PS5 test cancelled for now), gameplay videos from which have leaked online in violation of the non-disclosure agreement signed by playtesters. As publisher Electronic Arts struggles to have the videos taken down, DICE has warned that those caught breaking NDA will not only be thrown out from the current test and banned from future tests, they might also lose access to Battlefield 2042 at launch.

“You’re under NDA for this playtest, so videos, screenshots, and streaming from this playtest result in strikes on your channels,” wrote EA’s Lead Community Manager, Adam Freeman. “Be a good egg. Break the rules, expect to lose access to both the technical playtest, future EA tests, and potentially access to 2042 itself when it releases. We’ve already removed plenty of people from the playtest in these past 48 hours, and they won’t be able to play this weekend.”

As far as test progress is concerned, Freeman said that DICE has received a lot of positive feedback thus far, and stressed that these tests are geared towards Battlefield 2042‘s technical systems. There will be an open beta in September that will offer “gameplay at its fullest.”

“Technical playtests aren’t exclusively focused on bugs or gameplay – it’s about the tech we use that powers the experience,” Freeman explained. “We’ve learned a huge deal, on top of what we already get from daily internal tests.”

As far as the PS5 technical test is concerned, no further information has been provided beyond the “critical issue” that was identified, leading to its cancellation this weekend.

We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: Twitter]