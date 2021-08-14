Electronic Arts has sent out an email to those who registered for Battlefield 2042‘s PlayStation 5 technical test, announcing that this weekend’s test has been cancelled on the platform. PC and Xbox tests will go ahead.

As reported by MP1st and confirmed by multiple users on EA’s official forums, the test was cancelled due to a “critical issue” with the build that DICE was unable to resolve in time for the weekend. The developer thanked fans for their interest and asked them to keep an eye out for upcoming tests.

Worry not. You can always watch the recently-released Exodus short film instead (embedded below), which reintroduces Battlefield 4‘s Kimble “Irish” Grave, who will return as a playable No-Pat Specialist in Battlefield 2042. Original actor Michael K. Williams is reviving his role.

“In Battlefield 2042, Irish finds himself at a crossroads with the mysterious Oz, another leader amongst the No-Pats,” reads an official description. “Irish wishes to tend to his people and keep them out of wars fought by the superpowers of the world. Oz stokes the flames of war, believing that the old world must burn for the new one to be born. Irish, as the leader of one of the groups of No-Pats, gives commands and expects them to be followed without question. He’s a man who’s been hardened by great loss who chooses to pay his respect to the fallen by using his skills to provide for those who cannot provide for themselves.”

Battlefield 2042 will release on October 22nd on current and last-gen platforms.

[Source: MP1st, EA]