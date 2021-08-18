Nexomon Extinction‘s predecessor, Nexomon, will make its console debut on the PlayStation 5 and 4 among other platforms on September 17th. Developed by VEWO Interactive and published by PQube, Nexomon is a Pokemon-like monster catching game with over 300 unique creatures and a 2D battle system.

“Embark on an epic journey and build your ultimate team to take on powerful Tamers and fearsome Nexomon,” reads a press release.

Key features include:

Become a Hero – Choose from seven unique starter Nexomon to begin your journey and train as you venture out to explore the sprawling world map. Build a formidable team to take on powerful foes and save the world from the NexoLord!

– Choose from seven unique starter Nexomon to begin your journey and train as you venture out to explore the sprawling world map. Build a formidable team to take on powerful foes and save the world from the NexoLord! Classic Battle System – Take part in a deep and engaging 2D battle system with animated turn-based combat against wild Nexomon, fellow tamers and legendary champions! You’ll need to master the nine elemental types to have the advantage in battle.

– Take part in a deep and engaging 2D battle system with animated turn-based combat against wild Nexomon, fellow tamers and legendary champions! You’ll need to master the nine elemental types to have the advantage in battle. Build Your Team – Encounter wild Nexomon and battle to capture them and add them to your Nexopedia! Build your dream team from over 300 Nexomon with hundreds of unique moves. Assemble the ultimate party and lead your friends to victory over the NexoLord!

– Encounter wild Nexomon and battle to capture them and add them to your Nexopedia! Build your dream team from over 300 Nexomon with hundreds of unique moves. Assemble the ultimate party and lead your friends to victory over the NexoLord! Explore the NexoWorld – From thick forests to dangerous volcanoes and beautiful snowscapes, your journey to save the NexoWorld will take you across a sprawling world map with over 10 vibrant regions to explore. Capture the unique creatures inhabiting the various environments to build the most powerful team!

Nexomon will also be available on the Xbox One and Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Check out a trailer below.