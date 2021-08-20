Hades is the Highest-Rated Game on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hades may have originally released last year, but that’s not diluting the reception it’s getting for the recent PlayStation and Xbox releases. Just one week after the acclaimed award-winning title came to the new-gen consoles, Hades currently sits as the highest-rated game on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This stat comes from Metacritic rankings, which average out aggregate score from various reviews to reach a “metascore.” (Disclosure: PlayStation LifeStyle is on Metacritic and our review scores are including as part of the metascore aggregation.)

Highest Rated PS5 Games

On PS5, Hades has an impressive 93 metascore, one of only three games to be at or above 90 on the console. Just below that, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade slides into fourth place with an 89. The rest of the list is rounded out with an impressive bunch of titles that have all tied with high 88 or above, but as yet, only three games have managed to break the 90 barrier on PS5.

The top-rated PS5 games as of August 20th, 2021 are:

Hades – 93 Demon’s Souls – 92 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – 90 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – 89 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – 89 Devil May Cry V: Special Edition – 89 It Takes Two – 88 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – 88 Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – 88 The Nioh Collection – 88

Hades hasn’t yet received any ratings on PS4, most likely because all reviewers opted to play the new-gen PS5 version. However, assuming it would score near the same, it would currently sit at number 5 on the PS4 list, tied with the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5, and a few other notable 93s. In its lifetime, the PS4 has so far amassed 33 titles that are rated 90 or above.

Highest Rated Xbox Series X Games

Over on Xbox Series X, it’s a similar picture. Hades boasts a 94 over there (the highest rating of all platforms. Even last year’s Switch and PC versions both sit at 93). It’s one of only two games to reach 90, the other being Microsoft Flight Simulator right at 90. Similar to PS4, there is no Xbox One aggregate score for Hades yet, but if it were rated the same, it would be the platform’s fourth highest-rated title.

The top-rated Xbox Series X games as of August 20th, 2021 are:

Hades – 94 Microsoft Flight Simulator – 90 It Takes Two – 89 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 – 89 Tetris Effect Connected – 88 F1 2021 – 88 Hitman 3 – 87 Death’s Door – 87 The Forgotten City – 86 Judgment – 85

Scores are subject to change and move around as additional reviews are published and more games enter the list, but for now, Hades isn’t just the lord of the Underworld. Hades also reigns as the best game on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it may wear that crown for a good while.

We gave Hades a perfect score here at PlayStation LifeStyle, marveling at another Supergiant masterpiece that we can’t stop playing for anything. It’s perfect use of the roguelite formula for both gameplay and storytelling is something we’d love to see brought to other titles.

Supergiant Games recently released a patch resolving scattered Hades PS5 crashes that users had been reporting after long play sessions with the game.

What upcoming games, if any, do you think can dethrone Hades as the best PS5 and Xbox Series X game?

[Source: Twisted Voxel; Via: VGC]