Developers Next Stage and Visual Dart have announced that their 3D action game, Ultra Age, will release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on September 9th. Published by DANGEN Entertainment, the title will be available digitally for $29.99.
A demo is available now via the PlayStation Store, which allows you to play up to a boss fight in the first chapter.
Check out a trailer below.
Ultra Age tells the story of a young warrior named Age, who takes on robotic and mutant enemies to save mankind. While exploring a “futuristic” world and cutting through enemies with his blade, Age will uncover a “vast conspiracy” involving the planet’s fate.
Key features include:
- Combo with Blade-Changing Action – Slash through foes with a variety of blades in high-speed, stylish action. Change blades on the fly into powerful moves to create linkage and run combos. Different attributes and varied actions call for strategy against different types of foes.
- Narrow Gaps Using the Wire Skill – Launch the wire skill to pull smaller enemies toward you, or Quantum Warp to get instant access to larger foes. Use the wire to strategically overcome numerical inferiority, traverse gaps on land and quickly grab items.
- Get the Edge with Skills – Gather elements to enhance your blades, expand your skills, and learn new combos. Install modules and power gear to level up Age and increase your arsenal of blades to take down the toughest of enemies. Use Helvis to burst into Critical Rage, cast Healing Pocket to recover, or Time Shift to loot more items.
- Experience a Post-Apocalyptic Earth – Follow Age on his journey in the year 3174. Experience cutscenes that tell the story of Age’s mission across futuristic mecha, forests and deserts. Encounter mysterious characters and overcome menacing bosses to uncover the story behind the fate of humankind.