Developers Next Stage and Visual Dart have announced that their 3D action game, Ultra Age, will release on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on September 9th. Published by DANGEN Entertainment, the title will be available digitally for $29.99.

A demo is available now via the PlayStation Store, which allows you to play up to a boss fight in the first chapter.

Check out a trailer below.

Ultra Age tells the story of a young warrior named Age, who takes on robotic and mutant enemies to save mankind. While exploring a “futuristic” world and cutting through enemies with his blade, Age will uncover a “vast conspiracy” involving the planet’s fate.

Key features include: