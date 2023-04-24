Resident Evil 4 Remake Update Removes Speedrun Trick

Resident Evil 4 Remake received a new update yesterday, April 23rd, which patches a trick that players were using to speedrun through the game. Folks were using a scope warping hack that allowed them to glitch through walls while using a scope, quickly beating missions.
Resident Evil 4 Remake April 23, 2023 update patch notes
The update weighs just under 500 MB on PS5. Complete patch notes courtesy of Capcom are as follows:
[PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]
- An issue where certain key items become unobtainable, preventing the player from progressing through the main story, has been fixed. (Announced March 31, 2023)
- An issue causing players to warp through walls when using the scope in certain areas has been fixed.
[PS5 / PS4]
- Incorrect text displaying for certain trophy explanations in some languages has been fixed.
(Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish)
[XSX|S]
- An issue preventing the game from launching when downloadable content has been installed and an account with content restrictions is logged in has been fixed.
- Fixes to the stick dead zone (the range in which the controller’s sticks don’t respond to movement) made on April 7 have been further adjusted.
- Changes to the graphics rendering process made on April 7 have been readjusted.
[PS5 / PS4 / XSX|S / Steam]
- Other miscellaneous bug fixes.