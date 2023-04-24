Resident Evil 4 Remake Update Removes Speedrun Trick

Resident Evil 4 Remake received a new update yesterday, April 23rd, which patches a trick that players were using to speedrun through the game. Folks were using a scope warping hack that allowed them to glitch through walls while using a scope, quickly beating missions.

The update weighs just under 500 MB on PS5. Complete patch notes courtesy of Capcom are as follows:

[PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]

An issue where certain key items become unobtainable, preventing the player from progressing through the main story, has been fixed. (Announced March 31, 2023)

An issue causing players to warp through walls when using the scope in certain areas has been fixed.

[PS5 / PS4]

Incorrect text displaying for certain trophy explanations in some languages has been fixed.

(Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish)

[XSX|S]

An issue preventing the game from launching when downloadable content has been installed and an account with content restrictions is logged in has been fixed.

Fixes to the stick dead zone (the range in which the controller’s sticks don’t respond to movement) made on April 7 have been further adjusted.

Changes to the graphics rendering process made on April 7 have been readjusted.

[PS5 / PS4 / XSX|S / Steam]