Ghost of Tsushima PS4 vs. PS5: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

Pitting Ghost of Tsushima PS4 vs. PS5 isn’t as easy as it is with many games. It already runs well and looks great on PS4, so the upgrade isn’t as apparent. The fact that it’s a paid upgrade and there are different payment tiers might have you wondering if you’re better off sticking with the PS4 version. We’ll give you the Ghost of Tsushima PS5 upgrade options and our opinion of their worth below.

Is it worth it to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5?

Before we can look at whether the Ghost of Tsushima PS5 upgrade is worth it, we need to look at the pricing tiers:

Ghost of Tsushima PS4 Director’s Cut to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5: $10

Ghost of Tsushima PS4 base game to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS4: $20

Ghost of Tsushima PS4 base game to Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5: $30

Regardless of the tier you go with, we think the upgrade is worth it, especially if you got the base game at a discount. The game loads faster on PS5, looks better, and has a better framerate rate. In addition, it’s the most enjoyable way to experience Jin’s adventure for now. Hopefully, the rumors of a PC release are true, and even more players can enjoy the game in the future.