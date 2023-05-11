Call of Duty 2023 Reportedly Gets New Title

A recent report noted that Call of Duty 2023 was slated to be revealed sometime in August. The game’s title was still not clear, though. However, a brand-new report has alleged that this upcoming Call of Duty will simply be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is reportedly the new Call of Duty’s title

Insider Gaming’s report doesn’t specify if it will use Roman or Arabic numbers. While a minor distinction, 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II were stylized differently, presumably to avoid confusion. If this unannounced game follows the same rules, it will likely use Roman numerals, too.

The report also states that Las Almas, a map in Modern Warfare II’s campaign, will be a full battle royale map that will reportedly launch in Warzone 2.0 during the game’s first season. It also claims that the zombie mode will essentially be Outbreak 2.0. Outbreak was in Black Ops: Cold War and was more of an open take on the popular co-op mode that had players blasting zombies and completing objectives in an large map. The report explains that Activision isn’t sure on if the mode should be part of Modern Warfare 3 or free-to-play.

This Call of Duty was reportedly originally set to be DLC for Modern Warfare II. However, an alleged change in direction resulted in it being spun off into its own release. Sledgehammer Games, the studio that led Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard, is said to be leading Call of Duty 2023, as well.