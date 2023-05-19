PlayStation Video Will No Longer Work on Blu-ray Players and Smart TVs

Beginning later this year, PlayStation Video will no longer work on either Blu-ray players or smart TVs, Sony confirmed on Friday.

When will Blu-ray players and smart TVs stop supporting PS Video?

The news comes following the announcement that the ability to view videos on the devices was shutting down in March. Now, Sony has confirmed that the move will happen on July 16, 2023, and that fans won’t be able to access PS Video content on the above devices afterward.

PS Video content will still be available to access on the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, however.

“Thank you for using the PlayStation Video application on your Blu-ray player or smart TV. As of 07/16/2023, PlayStation Video will no longer be supported on Blu-ray players or smart TVs, and you will no longer be able to access PS Video content via these devices. However, you can continue to access your PS Video content on your PS5 or PS4 console,” reads Sony’s statement via email. “Please see the FAQ for additional information and check back periodically for updates.”

The move comes as Sony continues to slowly move away from supporting PlayStation Video on a variety of products. In 2017, the PS Video service was also discontinued on Sony Bravia TVs and various older video & audio devices. While certain devices still work, soon the only way to watch PS Video content will be on the PlayStation itself.