Full Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Title Explained by Konami

When the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was announced, fans wondered what the “Delta” symbol in the game’s title meant. Now, they have their answer.

What does the delta symbol mean in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake’s title?

In a recent tweet on the official Metal Gear Twitter account, it was revealed that the symbol for the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake was chosen because “its meaning fits the concept of the remake project,” according to the tweet.

“Delta means ‘change’ or ‘difference’ without changing structure,” says the tweet.

The tweet seems to confirm that the remake of the game will not be changing the structure of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but instead just remaking the classic. This should help assuage fans’ fears, as many wondered if the game would be changed in any way when it was initially announced at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase.

The original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater released in 2004, and is technically the fifth Metal Gear game written and directed by legendary creator Hideo Kojima, with the game serving as a prequel to the entire Metal Gear series. Upon its release, the game was met with critical acclaim, and is often hailed as one of the greatest video games of all time.

While not too much is known about the remake, Konami did note after the announcement that it will include “all of the original voice characters, storyline, and features of combat survival, but elevated and evolved.”