God of War Is PlayStation’s Most Profitable Merchandise Brand

God of War franchise is the most profitable merchandise brand for PlayStation, according to a former Sony employee. Aaron Kaufman, who spent nearly 8 years leading marketing activities at Santa Monica Studio, claims that God of War products are the most popular gaming products among PlayStation fans.

God of War franchise licensing strategy working wonders for Sony

As spotted by internet sleuth Timur222, Kaufman’s LinkedIn profile mentions that Santa Monica Studio’s social media presence is “the most highly regarded” in PlayStation’s portfolio. 2018’s God of War saw the developer’s social media posts generate 187 million impressions and $1.8 million “earned media” via The Lost Pages of Norse Myth promotional campaign.

Kaufman spent his time building “an authentic product creation process to empower the creation of products desired by the fans” and claims “God of War has since become the most profitable PlayStation brand for gamer merchandise.”

God of War III Remastered sold 4 million copies to date

Kaufman also revealed that 2015’s God of War 3 Remastered sold 4 million copies to date. He left Santa Monica Studio in early 2020 so it’s unclear if this figure is up to date or reflects sales through 2019.

Another interesting tidbit of information mentioned on Kaufman’s LinkedIn profile states that Santa Monica Studio’s first mobile game, Fat Princess: Piece of Cake, achieved 1 million installs on Android and iOS.