Diablo 4 Has Made Over $600 Million Within 5 Days

Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Diablo 4 revenue crossed $600 million within the first five days on the market. Diablo 4 has already been crowned Blizzard’s fastest-selling game of all time.

Diablo 4 revenue exceeds box office revenue of all 2023 horror films combined

In a press release, Blizzard reiterated the significance of video games in the entertainment industry, highlighting that Diablo 4 alone outperformed worldwide box office totals of all horror movies released in 2023 combined.

“Those wins are driving the gaming industry to greater heights,” Blizzard wrote. “Pop the hood of the global entertainment and media industry and you’ll find gaming functioning as its engine.” The company also highlighted that 1 in every 3 people around the globe played a game in 2021.

Going back to Diablo 4, Blizzard revealed that players have already killed a total of 276 billion monsters since launch and have died 317 million times. Diablo 4 players have played a whopping total of 276 million hours already, which amounts to more than 30,000 years or “enough time to watch everything on YouTube with 13,500 years to spare,” per Blizzard.

Diablo 4 has also broken streaming records for all previous Blizzard games on Twitch.