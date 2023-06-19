Assassin’s Creed Mirage Map Size Revealed, Comparable to Older Entries

Ubisoft has long talked about how Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be smaller in scope. And now the company has invoked past titles to give players an idea of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s map size.

How big is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

According to Easy Allies (around 26 minutes in), Ubisoft stated in a private preview of the game that Mirage’s map is comparable to the maps in Assassin’s Creed Unity and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. These titles were still considered large for their time, but they pale in comparison to the three most recent entries: Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. It’s also just one of the many aspects calling back to the older games, as, in addition to the general gameplay loop, Mirage will even have a visual filter that’s meant to evoke the style of the first game.

According to a map size comparison by DG VFX, Revelations’ Constantinople is around a square kilometer, while Unity’s Paris is around 2.4 square kilometers. For comparison, Origins is about 80 square kilometers and Odyssey, excluding the sea, is around 94 square kilometers. Exact measurements for Mirage will likely have to wait until the game comes out in October.

Prior reports noted that this game started out as DLC for Valhalla, which might explain how the Mirage map isn’t as massive as the others. Creative director Stéphane Boudon also stated that this move to a smaller world was a “convergence of several inputs,” but the community was the first in the team’s mind.

Mirage is even priced lower than many AAA games at $49.99, something that is more noticeable with Ubisoft’s move to $69.99.