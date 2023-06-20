Free PS Plus Avatars Include Horizon, Ratchet, Uncharted

Sony is celebrating PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium’s one-year anniversary in a few ways. And one such way is giving out free PS Plus avatars and wallpapers.

How to redeem the free PS Plus avatars

The free PS Plus avatars can be redeemed with one code that is dependent on the region, which can be found on the PlayStation website. It’s just a single code for a whole territory, so they won’t get used up. Here are some codes:

GL8M-E67D-J43Q (North America)

DFPX-HA4L-QDFP (United Kingdom)

Sony strangely noted that these avatars were for PlayStation Plus subscribers, while also stating that PlayStation Plus wasn’t a requirement. Regardless of the unusual language, the code unlocks five avatars, all of which are for games that are on at least one tier of PlayStation Plus. These games include Tchia, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Horizon Forbidden West, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

In addition to the free PS Plus avatars, there’s also a desktop and mobile wallpaper celebrating many generations of PlayStation. There’s no Vita likely because none of its games are represented on PlayStation Plus. The PS1, PS2, PS3, PSP, and PS5 are all represented, though.