Ghost of Tsushima, God of War Lead PS Plus Extra & Premium Stats

Sony has been celebrating the first anniversary of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in few different ways, like through avatar giveaways, special PlayStation Stars collectibles, and contests. And in doing so, it has revealed some statistics that show how much subscribers loved God of War and Ghost of Tsushima.

PS Plus Extra & Premium: Are They Worth Subscribing to 1 Year Later? PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium just hit their first anniversary and gave PlayStation players their highly requested version of a…

PS Plus stats reveal the top games and franchises for the top two tiers

Sony revealed these stats on its website for a contest that rewards the winner with a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2. The stats are broken up by general numbers and then separated by tier (the results also only reflect June 2022 to April 2023). July 2022, the month after the services launched, was the month with the most hours played, while Sunday was the most popular day to play. Players in Japan also logged the most hours per person and subscribers across the service played an average of 7.4 games.

The Extra stats show that Ghost of Tsushima was not only the third most-played game behind Stray and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but also the “top game for trophy hunters.” It’s unclear exactly what that entails and if it’s related to the general number of trophies earned or percentages for each player. Regardless, with 77 total trophies and a fairly straightforward Platinum trophy, trophy hunters apparently had quite a lot to do in Ghost of Tsushima. This also corroborates what Nick Maguire, vice president and global head of subscriptions at Sony, said recently about Ghost of Tsushima having the most hours played out of all the games on PlayStation Plus.

The Premiums stats are a little different. Sony didn’t reveal what the top three games were, but stated that God of War, Resident Evil, and The Last of Us were the top three franchises. There are many God of War and Resident Evil titles on Premium, but only The Last of Us and its Left Behind DLC are on Premium.

God of War III Remastered was also the top game for trophy hunters. This is quite peculiar since, unlike Ghost of Tsushima, God of War III’s Platinum requires a least two playthroughs, has a few missable collectibles, and asks players to perform a 1,000-hit combo.