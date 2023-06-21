EA Separating Sports Titles From Other Games in Major Restructuring

In a major restructuring exercise, publishing giant Electronic Arts is splitting EA Sports from other games, creating two separate divisions along the way. While EA Sports will retain its title and focus on sports games going forward, the second division has been branded EA Entertainment, and it’ll focus on “extraordinary owned IP.”

EA Entertainment will focus on blockbuster games and franchises

In a press release, EA said that its new division will be led by veteran executive Laura Miele and Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella. Studios under EA Entertainment will be responsible for existing franchises including Battlefield, Apex Legends, and Star Wars. Additionally, they will work on “innovative new experiences” and collaborations.

EA’s racing portfolio will be under EA Sports along with the company’s juggernaut European and American football franchises. According to the company, splitting EA in two will “empower our studio leaders with more creative ownership and financial accountability to make faster and more insightful decisions around development and go to market strategies.”

Following years of troubles, EA has been on somewhat of a redemption arc as of late, with games like Dead Space remake, Wild Hearts, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Its upcoming game Immortals of Aveum has also piqued the gaming community’s interest.