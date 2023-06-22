Metal Gear Solid 4 Remaster Hopes Bolstered by Konami Itself

It looks like Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots might finally break free from the PS3’s shackles by the way of a current-gen remaster, if Konami’s own website is anything to go by. Shortly after the MGS: Master Collection Vol. 1 pre-order page went live, fans noticed references to MGS4, giving birth to hopes that a remaster is on the way.

Metal Gear Solid 4 Remaster might be part of MGS Master Collection Vol. 2

Fans were already hopeful that Konami would re-release more MGS games when the company titled the Master Collection “Vol. 1.” Yesterday, those hopes were bolstered when a ResetEra user discovered a screenshot of MGS4 in the manual for MGS1. But that’s not all! A Twitter user subsequently discovered placeholder buttons for MGS4, Peace Walker, and MGS5 on the page.

While this is hardly conclusive of anything, here's some additional context for why it's suspicious: pic.twitter.com/2zPbbKTL79 — Nitroid ❗ (@Nitroid) June 22, 2023

A former Konami employee previously confirmed that Sony never struck an exclusivity deal for MGS4 on the PS3, contrary to popular belief. Apparently, Hideo Kojima himself wasn’t willing to put the game on Xbox 360 at the time because, unlike the PS3, Microsoft’s console didn’t have Blu-ray and it would have taken a ridiculous amount of DVDs to make the game work on Xbox 360.