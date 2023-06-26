PlayStation Nixxes Studio Working on ‘More and More’ Remasters

PlayStation studio Nixxes Software has said that it’s working on “more and more” remasters for Sony alongside PC ports of first-party games. This revelation was part of a company spotlight video, in which lead engineer Coen Frauenfelder provided a glimpse into Nixxes’ work.

Nixxes breathes new life into Bloodborne PlayStation and PC remaster speculations

There’s no mention of a PlayStation remaster without someone, somewhere hoping for a Bloodborne remaster with 60 fps support. Nixxes spotlight video breathed new life into those speculations, with fans wondering if Sony has finally pulled out the FromSoftware hit from its IP vault.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Frauenfelder was specifically talking about PS5 remasters. He may have been referring to PC remasters à la Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“What we provide for the PlayStation Studios is high-quality PC ports and also working more and more on creating remasters,” Frauenfelder said. “We do not create full-blown games, but we focus on specializing in those specific areas.”

When acquiring Nixxes Software, Sony said that the studio will “further elevate PlayStation Studios exclusive titles.” SIE CEO Jim Ryan later said in an interview that Nixxes will mainly help port PlayStation exclusives to PC. So for now, we’d keep those Bloodborne expectations in check.