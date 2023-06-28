PlayStation Boss Thinks Cloud Gaming Will Become Meaningful by 2025

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has said that he believes cloud gaming will become “meaningful” between 2025 and 2035. As part of his deposition in the ongoing Microsoft Activision vs. FTC legal battle, Ryan was quizzed about cloud gaming, in response to which he said that it’ll eventually become an important way for players to access games.

PlayStation making “significant” investments in cloud gaming

Ryan also revealed during his testimony that Sony is making “significant investments in cloud in anticipation of it becoming a very meaningful way of how gamers access game content.” For context, both the EU and UK previously expressed concerns about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard because regulators were of the view that Microsoft would get an unfair advantage in a nascent market, with the ability to foreclose rivals.

Last month, Sony admitted that cloud gaming comes with a lot of challenges but said that the company is willing to work on overcoming those challenges. Sony Group CEO Kenichiro Yoshida specifically mentioned latency and response times in cloud gaming, two of the most common player complaints.

“There will be challenges to cloud gaming, but we want to take on those challenges,” Yoshida said.

FTC’s legal challenge to the Microsoft Activision deal will enter its fourth day today.