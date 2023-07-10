PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 10, 2023

Indies and AA games continue to make up the list of new games coming out on PlayStation consoles this week as the quiet summer period continues onward. Capcom’s Exoprimal headlines the small number of PS5 and PS4 new game releases on both consoles during the week of July 10 to July 16, 2023, but there should be something for everyone since there’s quite a spread of genres.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently due to be released throughout the week of July 10 to July 16, 2023.

PS5 Games

Rain World (July 11)

The Valiant (July 11)

Mordhau (July 12)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (July 12)

Sea Horizon (July 12)

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (July 13)

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising (July 13)

Gravity Circuit (July 13)

Naraka: Bladepoint (July 13)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR (July 13)

Strike Team Gladius (July 13)

Exoprimal (July 14)

Super Trunko Go (July 14)

Unimime – Unicycle Madness (July 14)

PS4 Games

Construction Machine Simulator 2023: Hard Truck Work Job (July 12)

Mordhau (July 12)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (July 12)

Sea Horizon (July 12)

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg (July 13)

Gravity Circuit (July 13)

Rocket Car: Ultimate Ball League Machines (July 13)

Strike Team Gladius (July 13)

Exoprimal (July 14)

Firefighter Simulator 911: Car Fire Truck Driver (July 14)

Super Trunko Go (July 14)

Unimime – Unicycle Madness (July 14)

Words Of Wisdom (July 14)

There are 14 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a marginally smaller choice of 13 new game releases. The biggest of those is Capcom’s team-based dino shooter Exoprimal. There’s also the “leisure adventure RPG” Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg, squad-based RTS The Valiant, or multiplayer medieval slasher Mordhau. Alternatively, both Rain World and Naraka: Bladepoint will be making their debut on PS5 this week, the latter of which will be free-to-play.