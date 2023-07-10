The Boys, Call of Duty Crossover Announced

Call of Duty features plenty of murderous beings hungry for power, and it’s about to get a few more. Activision announced that Call of Duty was getting a few characters from the comic book and Prime Video series The Boys in the near future.

What is in Call of Duty, The Boys crossover?

As “announced” by Black Noir, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are both receiving character packs that feature Black Noir, Starlight, and Homelander, the latter two of which have the likenesses of Erin Moriarty and Antony Starr, respectively.

These character bundles are dropping on three separate days, according to Activision’s post on the upcoming season. Starlight’s is coming first on July 12, Homelander’s pack is being released on July 16, and Black Noir’s bundle is wrapping it all up on July 20. They’ll be 2,400 COD Points each, which is around $20.

Each bundle comes with a weapon decal, emblem, loading screen, weapon charm, three weapon blueprints, and a finishing move. Black Noir and Homelander’s weapons are fittingly outfitted with dismemberment. Black Noir is also focused more on stealth, as his third weapon isn’t a gun, but a pair of dual blades.

While the character bundles are the most noticeable part of the crossover, there will also be a few challenges that yield either a red or gray gun skin. Completing a challenge for a specific weapon class will unlock the gray skin for that class, and completing all 10 challenges will unlock the red skin for every class (completing all 10 also unlocks a weapon charm).

Warzone 2 players will even get a Temp V field upgrade that gives them access to one of four random superpowers. These powers can be a charged jump that nullifies fall damage and causes splash damage, an electric shockwave, laser vision, and the ability to teleport forward. Temp V will be in all Warzone playlists except ranked play. The Vondel map in Warzone will also have The Boys billboards strewn about.

Some players had already assumed this crossover was in the works. The trailer for the Vondel map explicitly shows The Boys’ logo spray painted on a building. It even goes into slow motion to seemingly emphasize the logo. A Call of Duty leaker also accurately leaked the three bundles.