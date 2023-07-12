The Last of Us HBO Series Scores 25 Emmy Nominations

The Last of Us HBO TV series has become the first video game adaptation to grab the attention of the Emmys in a major way, as it accumulated a massive 25 Emmy nominations. The number of nominations also makes it the top HBO Max show for this year, with The White Lotus trailing closely in second place.

The Last of Us HBO TV series Emmy nominations list

The Emmy nominations for The Last of Us HBO TV series include a number for the show itself as well as its actors and actresses. The winners will be announced on September 18 although the ongoing strikes, such as the writer’s strike that is reportedly holding back Season 2, could push that date back even further. The full list of Emmy nominations can be seen on Variety, but these are the 20 categories for which The Last of Us is a contender:

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Last Of Us “Infected”

Poker Face “The Orpheus Syndrome”

Succession “America Decides”

Ted Lasso “Sunflowers”

Wednesday “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe”

The White Lotus “Ciao”

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bad Sisters

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series

Emily In Paris “What’s It All About…”

The Last Of Us “Endure And Survive”

Only Murders In The Building “Framed”

Succession “Church And State”

Wednesday “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe”

The White Lotus “That’s Amore”

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Andor “Rix Road”

Bad Sisters “The Prick”

The Last Of Us “Long, Long Time”

Succession “America Decides”

Succession “Connor’s Wedding”

Succession “Living+”

The White Lotus “Arrivederci”

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Better Call Saul “Saul Gone”

The Last Of Us “Endure And Survive”

Succession “America Decides”

Succession “Connor’s Wedding”

Succession “With Open Eyes”

The White Lotus “Abductions”

The White Lotus “Arrivederci”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary “Festival”

Emily In Paris “Coo D’état”

The Last Of Us “Long, Long Time”

Only Murders In The Building “I Know Who Did It”

P-Valley “Snow”

Ted Lasso “So Long, Farewell”

The White Lotus “Abductions”

Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities

Hello Tomorrow!

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Wednesday

The White Lotus

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories “Bloody Mary”

Emily In Paris “What’s It All About…”

The Last Of Us “Long, Long Time”

Star Trek: Picard “Võx”

Wednesday “Woe What A Night”

The White Lotus “That’s Amore”

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities “Dreams In The Witch House”

House Of The Dragon “The Lord Of The Tides”

The Last Of Us “Infected”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power “Adar”

Star Trek: Picard “The Last Generation”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor “Rix Road”

The Last Of Us “Long, Long Time”

Succession “Connor’s Wedding”

Wednesday “Woe Is The Loneliest Number”

The White Lotus “In The Sandbox”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

House Of The Dragon: Inside The Episode

The Last Of Us: Inside The Episode

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch

Succession: Controlling The Narrative

The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor “The Eye”

The Boys “The Instant White-Hot Wild”

House Of The Dragon “The Black Queen”

The Last Of Us “When You’re Lost In The Darkness”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power “Udûn”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul “Saul Gone”

The Last Of Us “When You’re Lost In The Darkness”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “The Testi-Roastial”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback”

Succession “Connor’s Wedding”

The White Lotus “Arrivederci”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Andor

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series