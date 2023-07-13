Diablo 4 Beats Final Fantasy 16 in PS5 Download Charts for June 2023

Diablo 4 has become the best-selling PS5 game on the PlayStation Store for June 2023, beating Final Fantasy 16 to push the latter into second place. However, these weren’t the only new releases to make their way into the PS5 or PS4 download charts for last month.

Diablo 4 was nearly the best-selling game on PS5 and PS4 on both charts

According to Sony’s chart, Diablo 4 was the best-selling PS5 game on PSN in both the United States and Canada (which are paired together) and Europe during June 2023. While it was also the best-selling game on PS4 in the U.S. and Canada, it didn’t quite manage a clean sweep. The game only managed to get third place on PS4 in Europe behind Minecraft and FIFA 23. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise bearing in mind it made $600 million in its first five days of release.

Final Fantasy 16 came in a solid second place on PS5 in both regions. The game wasn’t released on PS4. However, this is a high performance since the game released on June 22 and only had nine days to claim its spot. FF16 has since become the fastest-selling PS5 exclusive. On the contrary, Diablo 4 had more than three weeks to notch up its sales after it was released on June 5.

Other new games to enter the top PS5 downloads chart include Street Fighter 6 (#3 in U.S./Canada, #6 in Europe) and AEW: Fight Forever (#12 in U.S./Canada). The former also made an appearance at #11 on the PS4 chart for U.S./Canada, but neither managed to chart in Europe.

Elsewhere, Beat Saber continues to dominate the new PSVR2 chart, although it is replaced by Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition on the original PSVR headset. Fortnite, unsurprisingly, remains the most popular free-to-play game on PS5 and PS4.