PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 17, 2023

The week beginning July 17, 2023, has plenty of PS5 and PS4 new game releases, but most would consider the list of indies and AA games to be a quiet week. There aren’t any AAA games being released over the next seven days, but those looking to tide themselves over for this week should be able to find something to entertain them.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 17 to July 23, 2023.

PS5 Games

Bad Dreams (July 18)

LISA: Definitive Edition (July 18)

Remedium: Sentinels (July 18)

Viewfinder (July 18)

Agriculture (July 19)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (July 19)

The Spirit and the Mouse (July 19)

Cross Tails (July 20)

Frank and Drake (July 20)

Killsquad (July 20)

Metadude (July 20)

Oaken (July 20)

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (July 20)

Whispike Survivors (July 20)

Sephonie (July 21)

SYZYGY: The Power of the Eclipse (July 21)

PS4 Games

Bad Dreams (July 18)

LISA: Definitive Edition (July 18)

Remedium: Sentinels (July 18)

Agriculture (July 19)

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde (July 19)

The Spirit and the Mouse (July 19)

Cross Tails (July 20)

Frank and Drake (July 20)

Killsquad (July 20)

Metadude (July 20)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition (July 20)

Nobunga’s Ambition: Awakening (July 20)

Oaken (July 20)

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward (July 20)

Whispike Survivors (July 20)

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver (July 21)

Contraptions 3 (July 21)

Sephonie (July 21)

SYZYGY: The Power of the Eclipse (July 21)

The Snow Fable: Mystery of the Flame (July 21)

There are 16 games coming to PS5, while PS4 players get a slightly bigger choice of 20 new game releases. While there are no standout AAA games, the highlights are Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition, a remake of the 2011 PS3 game, and tactical historical sim NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening. Otherwise, some people may be lucky enough to take part in the Tekken 8 Closed Network Test instead, which is due to start on July 21. Registration for the beta has already closed, though.