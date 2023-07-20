Dying Light 2, The Walking Dead Crossover Event Start Date Revealed

Dying Light 2 isn’t a comic-based series, but it is celebrating Comic-Con with a Walking Dead crossover. Techland has finally announced the start date for this event and detailed some of what players can earn.

The Walking Dead, Dying Light 2 crossover begins soon

Techland revealed that users can start unlocking The Walking Dead gear on July 26 at 7 a.m. PT. There will be seven daily challenges that reward players with comic book covers (although it’s unclear exactly what those comic covers do). Players who do all seven get a weapon charm of Rick Grimes’ hat.

Techland didn’t offer any other details about the collaboration, which is strange since so much of it has leaked or made its way online in one way or another. An image of a Rick Grimes bundle leaked onto a Discord server, showing how players can not only dress like Grimes, but swing Negan’s bat and knife, as well as use Michonne’s katana. This will likely not be free, much like many of the other item bundles.

An earlier leak had the comic covers and charm, but also included a wearable version of Grimes’ hat and Negan’s bat seemingly separate from the bundle, meaning that it might be possible that some of these items can be earned in other ways. It’s hazy, but all will likely be revealed next week at the latest.

Techland has been teasing the Walking Dead crossover for some time, and it’s not even the only crossover coming to the open-world zombie title. Those aforementioned The Walking Dead leaks came alongside an image showing a Payday collaboration slated for sometime in the future, too. This is all part of the Summer of Horrors, which was kicked off by the highly anticipated update that made nighttime scarier and improved the parkour, two sticking points for fans of the first game.