CD Projekt Red Confirms 100 Layoffs by Q1 2024

While Cyberpunk 2077 fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Phantom Liberty DLC, there’s some bad news at CD Projekt Red as the developer is looking to implement several layoffs by next year.

CDPR wants to be transparent

In an “organizational update” over on the studio’s website, CD Projekt Red has shared some news “regarding the future shape of our teams and our game development philosophy.” While the post opens with how much is currently in development from the Witcher creator, it also mentions that the company will be “parting ways” with some of its staff.

More specifically, 100 employees will be “let go as late as Q1 2024.” This represents around 9% of the entire CDPR team. By mentioning it to the public now, and giving at least a few month’s prior notice, the developer is hoping that those working at the studio who will be affected by this will have “ample time to process and adjust to the change.”

Of course, it’s never good news when people get let go, especially from huge companies that seem to be doing well. Layoffs seem to be coming more common in this era of gaming, which is worrying for those who work in the industry.

That aside, CD Projekt Red marches forward with its intended projects. The studio is currently working on a new The Witcher saga, a remake of the first game, a new IP (codenamed “Hader”), as well as a Cyberpunk sequel. It’s all go for the Polish developer then. It’s just a shame a good portion of its team won’t be around for these upcoming games.